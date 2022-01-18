Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Mother: Clovis teen was shot by man she knew

The mother of a teenager who was shot in Clovis over the weekend says she was shot by a man who...
The mother of a teenager who was shot in Clovis over the weekend says she was shot by a man who knew her, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.(WILX)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The mother of a teenager who was shot in Clovis over the weekend says she was shot by a man who knew her, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Jessica Gonzalez told the Eastern New Mexico News her daughter, 17-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez, is recovering in a Lubbock hospital.

“They said she’s very lucky to have made it,” said Gonzalez.

Police are still trying to locate the man accused of the shooting.

Police say a black SUV drove past the home on Mora Street and shot the teenager Sunday evening.

Police also said the shooting was the second reported at that home over the weekend. The Eastern New Mexico News reports police records show a “shots fired” incident was reported at the same address just after midnight Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

