More students get involved in this year’s MLK day parade and program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Music, dancing, celebration, and communion were the main activities during the Martin Luther King Junior’s Day parade and program.

Last year’s parade only had two Amarillo high schools involved, but now bands, dance, and choir groups from all schools joined together to celebrate the civil rights icon.

This year’s program theme titled “A Seat at the Table for Brotherhood” revolved around diversity, inclusion, and equanimity growing in our community.

“We all bring our own ideas and backgrounds to that table, but it’s about unity and equality,” said Titiana Frausto, 181st district court judge of Potter and Randall counties. “So, if everyone has a seat then we can collectively bring our ideas together to move us forward.

Area pastors and the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated spoke during the event.

Event organizer, R.J. Soleyjacks, wants the community to take away from the event there is work that still has to be done.

“It’s about the journey so we’re gonna go through this journey as a city together, watch it transform, and then put that task on that next generation to do even more,” said Soleyjacks, event organizer and principal at Bivins Elementary. “It’s a great time to be in Amarillo.”

The League of Women Voters were hosting a registration drive during the event and a mobile vaccine clinic was put on by the City of Amarillo.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.