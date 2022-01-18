Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Clovis juvenile boy and a woman from Bovina are dead after what law enforcement is calling an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend in Bovina.

The Eastern New Mexico News says the incident started with a traffic stop early Saturday afternoon.

Parmer County acting sheriff Eric Geske told the Eastern New Mexico News today the pair were raiding in a Suburban when Bovina police stopped the car on U.S. Route 60.

When police approached the car, the woman drove away and a chase began.

About halfway between Bovina and Farwell, police heard a gunshot from the Suburban.

When police caught up with the Suburban, both the woman and the boy were dead from gunshot wounds.

The Parmer County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released, but officials say they knew each other.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

