Amarillo police ask for help identifying forgery suspect
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying a forgery suspect.
The suspect was seen passing a forged check at a local bank in December.
APD said the suspect was driving a Chevrolet with unknown Colorado tags.
Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
