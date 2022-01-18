Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo police ask for help identifying forgery suspect

Forgery Suspect
Forgery Suspect(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying a forgery suspect.

The suspect was seen passing a forged check at a local bank in December.

APD said the suspect was driving a Chevrolet with unknown Colorado tags.

Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

