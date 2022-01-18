Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo health officials report 1,886 new cases, 3 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

The Amarillo Health Department is reporting 1,886 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
The Amarillo Health Department is reporting 1,886 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Health Department is reporting 1,886 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card shows three new deaths and 387 recoveries.

The area hospitalization rate today is 23.67 percent.

The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stands at 8,466.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

