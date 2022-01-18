Amarillo health officials report 1,886 new cases, 3 deaths in Potter and Randall counties
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Health Department is reporting 1,886 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
The report card shows three new deaths and 387 recoveries.
The area hospitalization rate today is 23.67 percent.
The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stands at 8,466.
