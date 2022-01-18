Amarillo disaster relief team in Colorado helping those impacted by wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With wildfires raging across parts of Colorado recently, the Paramount Baptist Church Disaster Relief Team sprung into action.

The team departed Amarillo last Thursday to travel about 500 miles to Boulder, Colorado.

They say they are always ready to help those impacted by disasters and no distance is too far.

The team works with Texas Baptist Men and are now working on homeowners’ property, helping to find whatever can be salvaged.

Close to three hours are spent on each property sifting through ashes.

Residents are emotional, as they are realizing they have lost close to everything, but that is where the team comes in to help.

“They are devastated, they are emotional at times as you can expect, and they just realized they have lost everything, there’s just a few keepsakes that we are finding,” said Ernest McNabb, blue cap, Paramount Baptist Church and TBM.

McNabb says they also recovered an 1800s era railroad pass that belonged to the grandfather of one of the homeowners.

Not only are they working to restore homes, but they are also restoring hope, as their mission is to deliver help, hope and healing.

The chaplain of the group says when they find a keepsake, they can see the homeowners spirit begin to lift.

“When we ask what it’s like for you to leave, for your children? When you show concern and love for them, you can really begin to see the family turn around,” said Linda Stark, chaplain, Paramount Baptist Church and TBM.

She says they also spend time praying with homeowners and when they are finished homeowners are presented with a bible signed by the entire team.

They plan to stay in Colorado helping out until mid-next week.

John Hall, Director of Communications for TBM says there is a total of thirty volunteers helping out on the team from multiple cities within Texas.

He says at the pace they are going, they will likely serve more than 100 homes and put in more than 5,00 hours of work during this trip.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.