Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man faces charges after $1.4 million of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County

A federal judge has unsealed charges after a man was arrested for possession of around $1.4...
A federal judge has unsealed charges after a man was arrested for possession of around $1.4 million of meth in Carson County.(Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge has unsealed charges after a man was arrested for possession of around $1.4 million of meth in Carson County.

According to court documents, on January 11 at around 5:30 p.m., a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on an Impala traveling eastbound in the left passing lane against posted signs and speeding on the road.

During the traffic stop, the trooper identified the driver as Gilbert Castillo who was with a woman passenger.

Castillo told the trooper they were traveling from Arizona to Tulsa and that the car was rented.

The trooper asked about the trip and found inconsistency in their statements and asked to search the vehicle.

A box was found with around 30 packages of meth in the vehicle.

The woman and Castillo were arrested.

During an interview, Castillo admitted to knowingly transporting drugs from Arizona and to deliver them to Tulsa.

He admitted he was offered payment of $4,000 to $6,000 if he delivered the drugs.

According to street value estimates, the meth was worth $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police report Adrian Richie has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for...
Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

Thomas Michael Dixon (Jan. 2022)
Former Amarillo doctor to stay in prison after court affirms murder-for-hire conviction
The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will be holding a webinar this...
Texas Comptroller hosting savings webinar this Wednesday
Police lights
Clovis 17-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting
Registration opens for AC Community Enrichment Classes