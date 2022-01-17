Man faces charges after $1.4 million of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge has unsealed charges after a man was arrested for possession of around $1.4 million of meth in Carson County.

According to court documents, on January 11 at around 5:30 p.m., a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on an Impala traveling eastbound in the left passing lane against posted signs and speeding on the road.

During the traffic stop, the trooper identified the driver as Gilbert Castillo who was with a woman passenger.

Castillo told the trooper they were traveling from Arizona to Tulsa and that the car was rented.

The trooper asked about the trip and found inconsistency in their statements and asked to search the vehicle.

A box was found with around 30 packages of meth in the vehicle.

The woman and Castillo were arrested.

During an interview, Castillo admitted to knowingly transporting drugs from Arizona and to deliver them to Tulsa.

He admitted he was offered payment of $4,000 to $6,000 if he delivered the drugs.

According to street value estimates, the meth was worth $1.4 million.

