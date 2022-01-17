Free U.S. citizenship classes to start at Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will start holding free citizenship classes tomorrow.

The classes take place at the Amarillo Downtown Library at 413 SE 4th Avenue.

Citizenship students will study U.S. history and government in preparation for the U.S. Citizenship exam.

To participate, students must be at least 18 years old and have a green card.

Registration takes place tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the library. For more registration information, call 806-378-3051.

