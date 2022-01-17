Clovis 17-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old girl hospitalized.

On Sunday, January 16, police were called to a home near Mora Street and Coyote Road where the girl was lying on a couch with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and then flown to a hospital in Lubbock.

Police say the victim was in the driveway of the house when a black SUV drove past and began shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The Special Operations Unit is investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

