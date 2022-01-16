Who's Hiring?
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located

Amarillo police report Adrian Richie has been located and is safe.
Amarillo police report Adrian Richie has been located and is safe.(APD)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police report Adrian Richie has been located and is safe.

Previous:

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for assistance locating a missing 9-year-old male.

Adrian Richie was last seen in the 8100 block of City View Drive around 1:00 PM.

He was wearing a white Nike shirt with multi color emblem, blue jeans, and black white and green Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Adrian Richie is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

