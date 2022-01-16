Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis High School kicks off first ever wrestling program

By Paige Sachse
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, NM - The Wildcats geared up for their 2nd home dual this morning against a very impressive, West Las Vegas team.

Clovis is the last 5A school in New Mexico to get this program started and every single athlete on the team is new to the sports except for one young man.

Head coach Eric Zottlick says starting this program he is challenging his athletes to compete against well established programs and has seen great improvement from day one.

“Going into this home dual, my guys not having the experience, I believe have stepped it up and are able to understand the basic concepts of wrestling.” Said Zottlick. “Also, their tough scrappers so, I believe that we are doing very well, very good for a first year program in the ability to get on the matt and wrestle with the big boys.”

The team fell to West Las Vegas 37 to 27 and the two team captains, Michael Tree and Yazmean Ledezma, are excited for the new program, seeing improvement and are looking forward to bonding and finding success this season.

”It’s fun, it’s been a great experience and, we’ve all made great progress so, hope we do good today.” Said Tree.

“We are all so new there was only maybe two people on the team with experience. So, it was cool that they did have experience because they did help us a lot.” Says Ledezma. “It’s kind of a bonding thing because we are all so new we were learning everything together.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a student after setting fireworks on campus this afternoon.
Amarillo police arrest student after setting fireworks on school campus
KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
Fire graphic
Crews stop fire progression in Scotts Acres, area open for residents to return
Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10

Latest News

Paetyn Walker hit four 3-pointers in first quarter against Randall.
Palo Duro and Lady Rebels win close games, Lady Sandies celebrate Williams’ 600th victory, Nazareth sweeps Happy
VIDEO: Palo Duro and Lady Rebels win close games, Lady Sandies celebrate Williams’ 600th victory, Na
Lady Rebels on a fast break against Randall.
AISD District 3-5A Hoops: Tascosa and Caprock face off this Friday, boys open District play
Wranglers practice at the Civic Center in preparation for the Ice Wolves.
Wranglers host Ice Wolves for two-game series, playing for South Division lead