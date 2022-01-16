Clovis High School kicks off first ever wrestling program

CLOVIS, NM - The Wildcats geared up for their 2nd home dual this morning against a very impressive, West Las Vegas team.

Clovis is the last 5A school in New Mexico to get this program started and every single athlete on the team is new to the sports except for one young man.

Head coach Eric Zottlick says starting this program he is challenging his athletes to compete against well established programs and has seen great improvement from day one.

“Going into this home dual, my guys not having the experience, I believe have stepped it up and are able to understand the basic concepts of wrestling.” Said Zottlick. “Also, their tough scrappers so, I believe that we are doing very well, very good for a first year program in the ability to get on the matt and wrestle with the big boys.”

The team fell to West Las Vegas 37 to 27 and the two team captains, Michael Tree and Yazmean Ledezma, are excited for the new program, seeing improvement and are looking forward to bonding and finding success this season.

”It’s fun, it’s been a great experience and, we’ve all made great progress so, hope we do good today.” Said Tree.

“We are all so new there was only maybe two people on the team with experience. So, it was cool that they did have experience because they did help us a lot.” Says Ledezma. “It’s kind of a bonding thing because we are all so new we were learning everything together.”

