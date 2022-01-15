Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a student after setting fireworks on campus this afternoon.
Amarillo police arrest student after setting fireworks on school campus
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol
First responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire at I-40 and Georgia Street.
Westbound I-40 and Georgia affected by vehicle fire

Latest News

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo NAACP partners with multiple organizations to install smoke detectors inside homes
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors