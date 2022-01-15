Storybridge honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. creating access to books

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Storybridge is working to make books accessible to all children.

Storybridge says the idea behind this drive is to honor Dr. King’s legacy of creating access to education.

This drive ultimately helps ensure every child who wants a book can have one.

The Junior League of Amarillo is partnering with Storybridge and says literacy is a vital part of children’s lives.

“A lot of us are so very fortunate and blessed that we don’t think of books as a luxury item, if you need a book you go buy them but there are hundreds and thousands of kids in Amarillo that don’t have access to books like that, they don’t have books in their home,” said Tracie Reilly,

The ‘Dream and Donate’ drive is being held on Monday, January 17, at the United on Bell and 45th from noon to 4:00 p.m.

You may even be greeted by a famous book character, Pete the Cat as he will be helping out at the event.

Perkins says they are asking for child-aged books that are gently-used or new.

The non-profit hopes to collect 5,000 books and all of those will go to the free book program, serving about 16 low income schools in Amarillo.

Whether you have a box full of books or just one, any amount can make an impact.

“A lot of times it’s one book that makes a difference for one kid, it’s that book that they really hoped they would get at that free book fair,” said Chandra Perkins, director, Storybridge.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.