Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a student after setting fireworks on campus this afternoon.
Amarillo police arrest student after setting fireworks on school campus
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol
First responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire at I-40 and Georgia Street.
Westbound I-40 and Georgia affected by vehicle fire

Latest News

fire
VIDEO: Crews stop fire progression in Scotts Acres, area open for residents to return
Fire graphic
Crews stop fire progression in Scotts Acres, area open for residents to return
In an effort, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Storybridge is working to make books...
Storybridge honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. creating access to books
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes