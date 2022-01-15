Palo Duro and Lady Rebels win close games, Lady Sandies celebrate Williams’ 600th victory, Nazareth sweeps Happy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school boys District 3-5A basketball tipped off district play on Friday, while the 5A girls played their third district game of the season.

For the boys, Palo Duro upset Randall. Between both teams they scored a total of 30 3-pointers in the game. The Tascosa Lady Rebels upset Caprock and the Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated head coach Jeff Williams’ 600th career win between his seven years of coaching at Dumas and 18 seasons at AHS.

”I just know I’ve had a lot of great coaches and unbelievable players. Just at a program that’s very rich in basketball and had kids sellout to be in their very best for us and our program. It started a lot time ago and it’s just gone for a long time,” said Williams. “We’ve had a lot of good kids and I’m very proud of them.”

SCORES

District 3-5A Boys

Randall 81, Palo Duro 84

Tascosa 70, Caprock 50

Plainview 30, Amarillo High 49

District 3-1A Boys

Happy 19, Nazareth 51

District 3-5A Girls

Plainview 46, Amarillo High 64

Tascosa 62, Caprock 59

District 3-1A Girls

Happy 47, Nazareth 61

