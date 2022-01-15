Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Palo Duro and Lady Rebels win close games, Lady Sandies celebrate Williams’ 600th victory, Nazareth sweeps Happy

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school boys District 3-5A basketball tipped off district play on Friday, while the 5A girls played their third district game of the season.

For the boys, Palo Duro upset Randall. Between both teams they scored a total of 30 3-pointers in the game. The Tascosa Lady Rebels upset Caprock and the Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated head coach Jeff Williams’ 600th career win between his seven years of coaching at Dumas and 18 seasons at AHS.

”I just know I’ve had a lot of great coaches and unbelievable players. Just at a program that’s very rich in basketball and had kids sellout to be in their very best for us and our program. It started a lot time ago and it’s just gone for a long time,” said Williams. “We’ve had a lot of good kids and I’m very proud of them.”

SCORES

District 3-5A Boys

Randall 81, Palo Duro 84

Tascosa 70, Caprock 50

Plainview 30, Amarillo High 49

District 3-1A Boys

Happy 19, Nazareth 51

District 3-5A Girls

Plainview 46, Amarillo High 64

Tascosa 62, Caprock 59

District 3-1A Girls

Happy 47, Nazareth 61

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a student after setting fireworks on campus this afternoon.
Amarillo police arrest student after setting fireworks on school campus
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol
Fire graphic
Crews stop fire progression in Scotts Acres, area open for residents to return

Latest News

VIDEO: Palo Duro and Lady Rebels win close games, Lady Sandies celebrate Williams’ 600th victory, Na
Lady Rebels on a fast break against Randall.
AISD District 3-5A Hoops: Tascosa and Caprock face off this Friday, boys open District play
Wranglers practice at the Civic Center in preparation for the Ice Wolves.
Wranglers host Ice Wolves for two-game series, playing for South Division lead
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Beau Barker, former Amarillo High football player