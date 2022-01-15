Amarillo NAACP partners with multiple organizations to install smoke detectors inside homes

Who's Hiring?
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A number of recent house fires in the North Heights Neighborhood and it’s large elderly population is sparking the Amarillo NAACP branch’s interest in installing smoke detectors inside homes.

“Fire safety is something that’s extremely important, especially with all of the fires that are going on,” said Melodie Graves, second vice president for the Amarillo NAACP branch. “We believe that it is our responsibility to take care of those who sometimes can’t take care of themselves, and having a smoke detector in someone’s home could be the difference between life and death.”

The event is open for the entire city to sign up for.

Some homes in North Heights are 50 to 60 years old; many of these homes are without smoke detectors, and the goal is to install 50.

“Most fires occur in the middle of the night, so the smoke detectors wake the families up and alert them to the danger so they can get out quickly which in turn enables them to call 911 much faster,” said Jeff Justice, community liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department. “That [way] we’re alerted quicker and we can get there as fast as possible.”

The Amarillo NAACP is partnering with the Amarillo Fire Department to make this event possible alongside Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the American Red Cross.

If you want to volunteer installing detectors, they will be meeting at the Warford Activity Center tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

If you want to have a smoke detector installed in your home, you can find the sign up information by clicking on this link.

