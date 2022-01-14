Wranglers host Ice Wolves for two-game series, playing for South Division lead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo Wranglers have a chance to steal the NAHL South Division lead this weekend. The New Mexico Ice Wolves stand in their way with a two point lead.

The season has not been easy for the Wranglers between injuries, COVID and losing their best defenseman to North Michigan University. This Friday, the Wranglers host the Ice Wolves for a two-game series. New Mexico leads the league with 106 goals and only has one more win than the Wranglers. Amarillo head coach Harry Mahood is excited about the challenge.

”All the teams that come into play us they are really excited to play us which has been very surprising to me because we are not the reigning champions of this league,” said Mahood. “Shreveport is, but I did remind the kids this weekend that that is on the line. Now, we don’t spend a lot of time talking about that, but if we can win Friday we can tie them. If we win Saturday we can move ahead of them.”

The Wranglers and Ice Wolves drop the puck this Friday at Saturday at 7:05 p.m. This marks the second meeting between the two teams. New Mexico won the first game (3-0).

