Stinnett residents to evacuate near Scotts Acres area due to fire
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County Emergency Management warns residents to evacuate the Scotts Acres area due to a fire.
According to the release, there is an ongoing fire near Stinnett prompting residents living near Scotts Acres area to evacuate the area until further notice.
Residents are urged to evacuate and should head south to Borger.
The fire is an estimated 200 acres and is 0% contained.
Traffic is blocked from Canadian River Bridge on Highway 136 to Stinnett.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.