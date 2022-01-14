Who's Hiring?
Stinnett residents to evacuate near Scotts Acres area due to fire

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County Emergency Management warns residents to evacuate the Scotts Acres area due to a fire.

According to the release, there is an ongoing fire near Stinnett prompting residents living near Scotts Acres area to evacuate the area until further notice.

Residents are urged to evacuate and should head south to Borger.

The fire is an estimated 200 acres and is 0% contained.

Traffic is blocked from Canadian River Bridge on Highway 136 to Stinnett.

There is a large grass fire threatening locations I'm Scott's Acres near Stinnett. Evacuations have been...

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 14, 2022

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE HUTCHINSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. AN ONGOING WILDFIRE...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Friday, January 14, 2022



