Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

PPHM has new exhibit highlighting lost history from the 1940’s

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -‘Paradox in a Prisoner of War Camp’ will be on display this Saturday, January 15, at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

The exhibit is about a woman named Ann Cockrell Osburn who worked in a prisoner-of-war camp southeast of Hereford in the 1940′s.

According to the museum research director, Warren Stricker, the exhibit highlights a time in our Panhandle history that we might of not known about.

“Revisit that time period to learn something about the very unusual series of events that took place here, it’s always possible for people to find friendship among dark times,” says Stricker.

Ann Cockrell befriended several of the Italian soldiers through art and writing while at the POW camp.

Additionally, she worked in the camp hospital during WW2 working with doctors and military officials and getting to know the Italian POW through her job.

“During that time, she came to know a number of the prisoners well as co-workers and friends really,” says Stricker.

PPHM Research Archivist, Renea Dauntes believes her personality allowed her to form meaningful relationships.

“Because of her genuineness and friendliness with the POW’S that were here, they were able to form bonds that did last for quite a while,” says Dauntes.

Making the most of tough situations was something Ann Cockrell was talented with.

“People who are put in these unusual situations with no expectation that anything good will come of it will find that they will have common ground,” says Stricker.

The team of researchers believes that the community will be impacted by this exhibit.

“We hope that people will learn something from coming here, the POW camp is long gone there’s virtually no physical trace of it left, a lot of people who’ve lived here a long time might not know much about it, it’s a chance for them to revisit that time period and to learn something about a very unusual series of events that took place here,” says Stricker.

Dauntes says, “We have the opportunity to share our history which informs our future and it gives us the ability to tell stories that may not necessarily be well known.”

Tickets to visit the PPHM can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol
Amarillo’s first shooting of the new year took place over the weekend.
Amarillo police search for suspect in Sunday shooting
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and...
Amarillo health experts reports 678 new cases, 1 death in Potter and Randall counties
A disaster relief team from Amarillo is making its way to Colorado today to help those impacted...
‘They just absolutely lost all hope’: Amarillo disaster relief team heads to Colorado to help those impacted by wildfires
First responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire at I-40 and Georgia Street.
Westbound I-40 and Georgia affected by vehicle fire