Panhandle Community Services will offer marketplace enrollment assistance Saturday

(Source: Panhandle Community Services)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day to enroll in healthcare coverage through the national healthcare marketplace is Saturday.

Panhandle Community Services has partnered with Amarillo Public Libraries to help register community members tomorrow.

The event will be 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library.

Certified Health Navigators will be on the site to assist people in applying, enrolling and understanding marketplace healthcare coverage.

To receive assistance, the following information is needed:

  • Address and household information
  • Social Security number
  • Any immigration documentation (if applicable)
  • Tax filing information
  • Estimate of income for 2022
  • Information on employee based insurance (if applicable)
  • If enrolled in a marketplace plan year, have plan details ready

