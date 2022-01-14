GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares couples 75th wedding anniversary story

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Statistics show that only about five percent of all marriages last 50 years with the number dropping to a mere one per cent for marriages lasting 60 years.

We showcase a rare 75th wedding anniversary for a local couple.

It was in the mid 1940′s that Bob Mars as a young cowboy had an eye on Betty and asked her to go on a date.

After World War2, on an evening drive in an old pick up truck, Bob popped the question – which almost got them in trouble with the law.

Betty said yes. Her guardians, however, were not thrilled at the idea of her marrying a cowboy.

“My uncle, he really didn’t want me to marry a cowboy because the life is too hard for the woman and so he refused to even come to our wedding,” said Betty. “We went to a preachers house and we’re married.”

Married shortly afterwards in 1947, Bob cowboyed for awhile and then took up the business of saddle making.

“I decided I needed to learn a trade as a cowboy and realised they don’t pay much. I had always been handy with leather,” said Bob Marrs. “We ended up with a saddle shop in Amarillo”

Bob and Betty ran the saddle shop for decades in Amarillo, filling orders worldwide and even receiving recognition in the National Cowboy Hall of fame.

Bob and Betty Marrs will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary this weekend, a milestone reached by less than one tenth of one percent of all marriages. I just had to get their perspective on that.

It just warms my heart to share the 75th wedding anniversary here for Bob and Betty.

Thats some good news!

