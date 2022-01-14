Girl Scout of Texas Oklahoma Plains starts their 2022 cookie season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in Amarillo.

Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies.

Girl Scouts are now selling the new AdventurefulsTM, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

“Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important skills that set them up for success in life.”

Want to donate to Cookies for Heroes to benefit all front line workers and Girl Scout troops in your local community?

The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 6.

