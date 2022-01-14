Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Major Wind And A Cold Weekend Start

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Winds have been gusting over 50 and even 60mph today and temperatures are falling behind a strong cold front. After peaking late this afternoon, winds will still remain in the 20-35mphh range overnight as temps drop into the 20s. The result will be Saturday morning wind chills in the single digits. Saturday will be breezy and chilly. Most of the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s and the wind will blowing 20-30mph making for brisk and chilly conditions.

