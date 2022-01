AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Borger states the crews have stopped the fire at this time.

Fire crews are patrolling the area and stopping any hotspots in the area.

Xcel Energy will be turning off power to the effected area due to damage of poles.

The area remains closed until condition improve.

Scotts Acres Fire Update: Progression of the fire has been stopped at this time. Fire Crews are patrolling the... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Friday, January 14, 2022

There is a large grass fire threatening locations I'm Scott's Acres near Stinnett. Evacuations have been... Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 14, 2022

