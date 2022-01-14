Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school

In the wake of COVID-19, Congress and the private sector are working to bring diversity to the next generation of doctors by eliminating financial challenges.
By Kristin Kasper and Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - COVID-19 continues to hit minority communities at the highest rates, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Norma Poll-Hunter from the Association of American Medical Colleges said that racial inequity impacts many areas of health, but more diverse doctors in the field could help to change that.

“Patients are more satisfied when they have what we call racial concordance, when there is that connection,” Poll-Hunter said.

The AAMC’s 2021 report shows racial diversity among medical residents is up from 2020, but less than 15% of residents identify as Black or Latino.

Poll-Hunter said poor public education and financial inequality are the two major barriers minority students often face.

Now, members of Congress and the private sector are aiming to address the racial gap by helping young medical professionals overcome the economic barriers of higher education.

In its 2022 diversity plan, the healthcare company Abbott plans to include more than $5 million in scholarships for four HBCU schools including the Morehouse School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College.

“You pour in money at an early stage such that these individuals get the support and training needed to get to that next step,” said Dr. Jennifer Jones-McMeans, the Divisional Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs at Abbott.

And in Washington, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) reintroduced a bill that would authorize grants for programs in medically underserved communities.

“We can deal with shortages that existed before the pandemic, but that are only getting more intense during the pandemic,” said Sen. Kaine.

The legislation is now under review in the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol
First responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire at I-40 and Georgia Street.
Westbound I-40 and Georgia affected by vehicle fire
Niko Guerrero
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips leading to homicide suspect

Latest News

Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a...
Dozens of cremated remains found inside Ohio church
Prosecutors said in court papers that the women were trying to board a Delta Air Lines flight...
3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit...
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear
Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over company-issued uniforms for female...
0114_Walmart Lawsuit_CNN