Americorp volunteers giving books to young students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of West Texas A&M rural resilience program delivered books to some Lakeview Elementary students today.

The books were delivered for the Pre-K and Kindergarden programs.

Their goal was to pair older students with younger ones to foster leadership skills and encourage a love of reading.

Members of the program are scheduled to deliver more books to Dalhart Intermediary School on Wednesday and Friona Primary School and Hereford Elementary on Friday next week.

