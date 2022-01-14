Amarillo Public Health now scheduling new antibody infusion treatments for COVID patients
Jan. 14, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department has received a shipment of the monoclonal antibody infusion medication, Sotrovimab.
APHD is now scheduling patients for treatment, beginning with those already on the referral list.
The department said they will move on to new patients as monoclonal antibody supplies last.
