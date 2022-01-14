Amarillo police arrest student after setting fireworks on school campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a student after setting fireworks on campus this afternoon.

According to officials, today Jan. 14, at around 1:00 p.m., Amarillo police school liaison officers at Caprock High School heard loud pops on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the source.

It was determined that the source of the sound was fireworks that had been set off by a student.

The juvenile suspect was located and detained.

The school was taken off of lockdown.

