Amarillo Health officials report 626 new cases, 1 death in Potter and Randall counties

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 626 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

One death and 139 have recovered.

The area hospitalization rate saw a slight drop today to 21 point 74 percent.

The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stand at 6,970.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Friday, January 14, 2022. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Friday, January 14, 2022

