Amarillo Health officials report 626 new cases, 1 death in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 626 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

One death and 139 have recovered.

The area hospitalization rate saw a slight drop today to 21 point 74 percent.

The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stand at 6,970.

