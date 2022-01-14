Amarillo Health officials report 626 new cases, 1 death in Potter and Randall counties
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 626 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
One death and 139 have recovered.
The area hospitalization rate saw a slight drop today to 21 point 74 percent.
The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stand at 6,970.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.