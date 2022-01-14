Who's Hiring?
AISD District 3-5A Hoops: Tascosa and Caprock face off this Friday, boys open District play

Girls tipoff at 6 p.m. at Caprock
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school basketball season has about a month and a half left before the state tournament, and the girls are already two games into district play. The boys tipoff district this Friday.

The Caprock Lady Horns hold a 15-8 record, but have got off to a slow district start with 2 losses. Caprock junior vanessa bird recently came back from injury, and now their roster is slowly getting stronger.

”Alana has been our scorer for a while, so it’s good to have a little tandem there and then JJ (Echols) has been good as well. Having those three and then we just need to get a few more pieces in there and we’ll make it a complete set.”

The caprock boys tipoff district tomorrow. the longhorns are building a foundation under first-year head coach michael jackson. caprock holds a 9-12 record, but they are riding a five game winning streak. caprock’s roster features 11 seniors and a few guys over 6-feet tall, so their ability to adjust is moving in a positive direction.

”I think we can do some different things talent wise. We’ve got some talent. Got a big in Yel Ding. Yel has been doing pretty good. Allen Aziza he’s a sophomore has been doing pretty good. I think if we can put together a whole game I think we’ll be pretty good.”

the tascosa lady rebels hold an 8 win and 14 loss record. pretty impressive for a team who’s tallest player is 5-foot-10. they lost their 6-footers during the preseason due to injuries, but the young rosters’ hustle, effort and full court press are game changers.

”You know we’re 0-2 in District right now, but I’m really proud of our kids with the adversity we’ve had this year. They are fighting, they are working hard, they’re very coachable, they’ve got a great attitude and they’re very focused on making those playoffs.”

the tascosa boys hold an 8-10 record going into district play. the rebels face caprock tomorrow after winning three games in-a-row. their seniors and juniors are carrying the load this season, and their tournament experience in dallas has given them confidence going into district.

”Guys are starting to put some of the lessons that they learned from going to those tournaments out in Dallas. Playing different teams like Hobbs, Clovis, Seminole and kind of just putting those lessons together. Hopefully we can get everything right where it needs to be as district starts to play.”

The Lady Rebels and Lady Horns kickoff at 6 p.m. at Caprock.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

