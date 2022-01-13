Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M basketball postpones Hill Country weekend road trip

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M basketball announced the postponement of all four Lone Star Conference road games scheduled for this week. The men and women were set to play St. Edward’s in Austin and St. Mary’s in San Antonio.

WT made the decision due to COVID health and safety protocols. The Buffs and Lady Buffs are scheduled to return to the hardwood on Thursday, January 20 at the First United Bank Center against Angelo State.

