Sandies’ Sara Wall signs to play soccer for Kansas Wesleyan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High Girls soccer celebrated college signing day for senior Sara Wall today.

The high school right back will play center forward at Kansas Wesleyan, the same position she plays for the drifters club.

Her versatility to understand two different positions on both sides of the field makes her a strong asset.

Wall is excited to join former Lady Sandie Abigail Rodriguez on the coyotes roster.

“Well it’s been a long time coming and I didn’t know if I was going to play or not. Now that I’m actually signing it feels good and feels like a big accomplishment. Every one is just super welcoming and the campus is super pretty,” said Wall.

