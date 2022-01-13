Robert Riggins earns DSL Hitting job with the San Francisco Giants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heavy Mettle Baseball’s Robert Riggins earned a dream job of a lifetime in Major League Baseball. Riggins will take over as the Dominican Summer League hitting coach for the San Francisco Giants.

His first job in Major League Baseball with the Brewers ended short due to the pandemic, and now Riggens gets another shot showcasing his innovative batting technology.

Riggins uses neuroscience to finetune hitting technique and improve power. He’s used items such as ear plugs and eye patches. The Giants are ready to trust the science.

”I’m excited because I get a chance to integrate some of the things that we’ve been working on over the past two years at a higher level, and I’m very grateful for the organization to give me a chance to try to implement these things and add value to their organization.”

Riggins leaves this Thursday for a two week early instruction hitting camp in Stocksdale, AZ. Then he’ll go to spring training.

His research can be found on baseballtheory.com.

