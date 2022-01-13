Who's Hiring?
Opportunity School to hold hiring event Saturday

Opportunity School Amarillo (source: Opportunity School Amarillo)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School is hosting a hiring event on Saturday.

The event will be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the new Edwards Campus at 406 S. Osage.

Onsite interview will take place, as well as tours of the new campus.

“We are so excited to continue to grow as an organization and adding the right people to our team is such an important piece of that,” said Executive Director Jill Goodrich, “our teachers are so important to our mission and make a difference every day, and we are so grateful for them!”

Opportunity School said they are looking for passionate people who care about early childhood education and want to make a difference for the children they serve.

They are currently hiring for assistant and lead teachers in infant, toddler and pre-school classrooms.

Those interested who are not able to attend can apply at opportunityschool.com.

