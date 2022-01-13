Who's Hiring?
Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A married Lubbock couple has now been sentenced to a combined 50 years in federal prison for producing and distributing sexually explicit images of a minor relative.

Edward Lee Wheeler, 27, of Russell Springs, KY, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to production of child pornography.

Jessica Roxanna Wheeler, 35, of Lubbock, was sentenced in November 2021 to 20 years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in October 2020 to receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler(LCDC)

The couple admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old family member. The relative and Jessica Wheeler were living in Lubbock at the time, while Edward Wheeler was living in Kentucky.

READ MORE: Lubbock man files guilty plea in 2020 child pornography case, Lubbock woman pleads guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography

