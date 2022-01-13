Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the Munn family from Borger and federal prosecutors filed a motion today to extend the deadline for a trial concerning the family’s activities in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year.

The motion says prosecutors expect to offer written plea bargain offers soon so the family will need up to 60 days to consider them.

Thomas, Kristi, Kayli, Joshua and Dawn Munn are accused of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct while inside.

According to court documents, a tipster reported that Kristi Munn and other members of her family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally. The tipster provided screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Facebook account and six screenshots of her Snapchat account, with photos indicating they were at the rally.

One of the screenshots tagged Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Kayli Munn and Joshua Munn.

A post from Tom Munn that, according to court documents, was taken outside the U.S. Capitol, said, “Made it back to the hotel about an hour ago... Have lots of pics and video to follow... The DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades... The only damages to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control... they were ANGRY!!!”

The investigation revealed multiple videos on social media messages indicating that the group entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The family is charged with, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

