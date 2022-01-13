FCC creates Affordable Connectivity Program to help more people pay for internet access

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A $30 discount per month can now be given to people through the affordable connectivity program to make broadband internet more affordable.

Replacing the old “broadband benefit program,” more people are eligible to receive benefits through the new program.

Previously, you could only qualify for the discount if you were at or below the federal poverty line of 135 percent.

They’ve now increased that number to 200-percent of the poverty line

People enrolled in WIC are qualified as well.

“That’s something that’s really significant for folks in the Panhandle area of Texas,” said Jennifer Harris, state program director of Connected Nation Texas. “We see that prices for broadband subscriptions tend to be much much higher in the Panhandle than really other areas in the state.”

The affordable connectivity program will be more longlasting than the emergency broadband benefit program with the FCC allotting $14 billion for people to benefit from in comparison to $3 billion.

“The impacts are much bigger than ‘I can access the internet, I can access cat videos,” said Lynette Aguilar, AT&T North Texas, Vice President and General Manager. “This is what’s preventing people from getting ahead, so having that connectivity is really crucial.”

You can go to any AT&T or cricket wireless location to get assistance enrolling in the program.

