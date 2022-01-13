Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

FCC creates Affordable Connectivity Program to help more people pay for internet access

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A $30 discount per month can now be given to people through the affordable connectivity program to make broadband internet more affordable.

Replacing the old “broadband benefit program,” more people are eligible to receive benefits through the new program.

Previously, you could only qualify for the discount if you were at or below the federal poverty line of 135 percent.

They’ve now increased that number to 200-percent of the poverty line

People enrolled in WIC are qualified as well.

“That’s something that’s really significant for folks in the Panhandle area of Texas,” said Jennifer Harris, state program director of Connected Nation Texas. “We see that prices for broadband subscriptions tend to be much much higher in the Panhandle than really other areas in the state.”

The affordable connectivity program will be more longlasting than the emergency broadband benefit program with the FCC allotting $14 billion for people to benefit from in comparison to $3 billion.

“The impacts are much bigger than ‘I can access the internet, I can access cat videos,” said Lynette Aguilar, AT&T North Texas, Vice President and General Manager. “This is what’s preventing people from getting ahead, so having that connectivity is really crucial.”

You can go to any AT&T or cricket wireless location to get assistance enrolling in the program.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest 4 men for online solicitation of a minor
Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Fire
Crews contain grass fire near Western and Amarillo Boulevard
The suspect seen on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in business robbery
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

COVID-19 Cases spike and at-home tests are difficult to find
COVID-19 cases spike and at-home tests are difficult to find
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
Curry County Courthouse public entrance temporarily relocated
The Panhandle Behavioural Health Alliance will be holding their annual meeting this...
Panhandle Behavioural Health hosting annual meeting