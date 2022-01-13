Who's Hiring?
Curry County awarded grant to make ADA improvements to courthouse

The Community Development Council awarded Curry County a Community Development Block Grant to make ADA improvements to the Curry County Courthouse.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Community Development Council awarded Curry County a Community Development Block Grant to make ADA improvements to the Curry County Courthouse.

ThE $230,472 award was made available through the Department of Finance and Administration/Local Government Division (DFA) and the Community Development Bureau (CDB).

“We are very appreciative and this is perfect timing to incorporate into the Courthouse renovations that will break ground in coming months.”, said County Manager Lance Pyle. “This will only enhance our mission to improve ADA accessibility to the Courthouse.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

