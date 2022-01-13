Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases spike and at-home tests are difficult to find

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall counties COVID-19 cases continue to spike this month.

Today we have the latest information from local healthcare professionals on what this spike means for you and your family.

Right now, there are 59,737 total cases according to today’s COVID-19 report card.

The five-day new case average is at 619 new cases per day putting the positivity rate at 19 percent in the community.

Drive through testing sites are at a 52 percent positivity rate, meaning that over half of people tested in the drive-through have COVID-19.

After speaking with Walgreens locations in Amarillo this afternoon, more than half of the eight locations were completely sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests and are expected to continue to sell out fast.

Public Health Authority with TTU Health Sciences Center, Dr. Todd Bell, suggests considering yourself positive if you are experiencing symptoms but are unable to find a test or get tested.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to find those at-home tests, if someone needs to be tested and they can’t find a place to test then we ask that they act like the test is positive,” says Bell.

Local healthcare experts, recommend visiting COVID-19 testing centers if you are showing any symptoms.

At home tests cannot be tracked and do not contribute to the number of active case numbers in Potter and Randall counties.

“Right now there’s not a way to be able to track those home tests and we would rather people be testing and we’re trusting that people are going to do the right thing once they have done the test that individual responsibility is really where that comes into play,” says Bell.

BSA hospital is experiencing more positive testing results than negative.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, The Chief Medical Officer for BSA says, “We are now seeing a 36 percent positivity rate in terms of our testing, we’ve had single days this month where we’ve opened over 40 percent of the tests, we do on a daily basis of BSA coming back positive.”

It is still highly suggested to follow the recommended prevention tips from the CDC by wearing a mask, isolate yourself at home and contact a health care provider if you are feeling sick, get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, disinfect surfaces, and wash your hands, and avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

“People are very worried about their own health status their own immunity and passing on this infection to other individuals so that’s just a common courtesy that I think we all have to keep in mind and continue to be thoughtful about when we’re interacting with others,” says Lamanteer.

For the latest updated information about COVID-19 in our area click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest 4 men for online solicitation of a minor
Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Fire
Crews contain grass fire near Western and Amarillo Boulevard
The suspect seen on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in business robbery
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
FCC creates Affordable Connectivity Program to help more people pay for internet access
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
Curry County Courthouse public entrance temporarily relocated
The Panhandle Behavioural Health Alliance will be holding their annual meeting this...
Panhandle Behavioural Health hosting annual meeting