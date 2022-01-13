COVID-19 cases spike and at-home tests are difficult to find

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall counties COVID-19 cases continue to spike this month.

Today we have the latest information from local healthcare professionals on what this spike means for you and your family.

Right now, there are 59,737 total cases according to today’s COVID-19 report card.

The five-day new case average is at 619 new cases per day putting the positivity rate at 19 percent in the community.

Drive through testing sites are at a 52 percent positivity rate, meaning that over half of people tested in the drive-through have COVID-19.

After speaking with Walgreens locations in Amarillo this afternoon, more than half of the eight locations were completely sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests and are expected to continue to sell out fast.

Public Health Authority with TTU Health Sciences Center, Dr. Todd Bell, suggests considering yourself positive if you are experiencing symptoms but are unable to find a test or get tested.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to find those at-home tests, if someone needs to be tested and they can’t find a place to test then we ask that they act like the test is positive,” says Bell.

Local healthcare experts, recommend visiting COVID-19 testing centers if you are showing any symptoms.

At home tests cannot be tracked and do not contribute to the number of active case numbers in Potter and Randall counties.

“Right now there’s not a way to be able to track those home tests and we would rather people be testing and we’re trusting that people are going to do the right thing once they have done the test that individual responsibility is really where that comes into play,” says Bell.

BSA hospital is experiencing more positive testing results than negative.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, The Chief Medical Officer for BSA says, “We are now seeing a 36 percent positivity rate in terms of our testing, we’ve had single days this month where we’ve opened over 40 percent of the tests, we do on a daily basis of BSA coming back positive.”

It is still highly suggested to follow the recommended prevention tips from the CDC by wearing a mask, isolate yourself at home and contact a health care provider if you are feeling sick, get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, disinfect surfaces, and wash your hands, and avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

“People are very worried about their own health status their own immunity and passing on this infection to other individuals so that’s just a common courtesy that I think we all have to keep in mind and continue to be thoughtful about when we’re interacting with others,” says Lamanteer.

