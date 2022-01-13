Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man arrested by Amarillo area law enforcement admitted to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth, according to court documents.

On December 31, 2021, law enforcement received information on the location of Antonio Levario, a fugitive wanted by the Texas Pardons and Parole Board for a parole violation. Levario was also wanted by Moore County officials for burglary.

Amarillo Police Department Narcotics and the Randall County Special Operations Unit conducted surveillance of a home he was believed to be hiding in.

Around 5:30 p.m., court documents say police saw him leave the home with a woman. Both Levario and the woman entered a pickup and drove away.

Law enforcement followed the pickup to the San Jacinto Park and saw him exit the pickup and walk towards a playground.

Randall County SWAT deputies then arrested Levario at the park.

Court documents say law enforcement found five bags containing methamphetamine when searching him.

During an interview with authorities, court documents say he admitted to planning to sell the meth to another drug dealer at the park.

He admitted to receiving and selling more than 20 pounds of meth in the Amarillo community since September of 2021.

According to street value estimates, the meth he sold was worth around $900,000.

