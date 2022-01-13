City of Amarillo shares schedule for MLK Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Monday Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

COA services will be adjusted accordingly:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information call (806) 378-3095 or see amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/transit

All COA libraries will be closed Monday.

The Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed Monday.

The schedule for Solid Waste services:

Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.

Commercial routes: All commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.

