City of Amarillo shares schedule for MLK Day
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Monday Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
COA services will be adjusted accordingly:
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information call (806) 378-3095 or see amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/transit
- All COA libraries will be closed Monday.
- The Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed Monday.
The schedule for Solid Waste services:
- Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
- Commercial routes: All commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday.
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.
