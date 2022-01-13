Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo shares schedule for MLK Day

The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Monday Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Monday Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices will be closed on Monday Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

COA services will be adjusted accordingly:

  • Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information call (806) 378-3095 or see amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/transit
  • All COA libraries will be closed Monday.
  • The Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed Monday.

The schedule for Solid Waste services:

  • Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
  • Commercial routes: All commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday.
  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.

