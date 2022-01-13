Who's Hiring?
Art soon to be displayed at Amarillo parks

New public art will soon be coming to Amarillo parks.
New public art will soon be coming to Amarillo parks.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New public art will soon be coming to Amarillo parks.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation has recently partnered with the Public Arts and Beautification board to find unique ways to put art in public spaces.

The board has decided to fund new art pads that will be going up in eight different park facilities.

The pads are designed with a two by two foot bolt patter, which allows various kinds of art to easily be attached and removed.

“These pieces will hopefully rotate in and out, so there will always be new opportunities, so this could be a local artist, maybe high school artists, people within the Amarillo Museum of Art, things like that, so really the opportunities are limitless,” said Kristen Wolbach, assistant director of parks and recreation, COA.

These art pads are strategically placed at the parks allowing those walking around the park or even those driving by to see it.

“The fact that we’re on I-40 and we see six million cars come through, if we get people to stop it gives an opportunity for these artists and these creative people to make a name for themselves and that would be a wonderful thing to see come out of that,” said Eddy Sauer, councilmember place 3, COA.

Parks and Recreation says these new additions also help meet the wants of the community.

“One of our core principles that we outlined in our Parks Master Plan is citizens really want to see us beautifying Amarillo in unique or different ways,” said Wolbach.

The city believes this art will help draw people to Amarillo, allowing them to go around to different parks and see each art project on display.

Wolbach says if you are an artist that is interested in displaying their work, you can email them at info@amarilloparks.org to get connected.

