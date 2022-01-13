Amarillo Museum of Art celebrating 50 years with special exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art, opened since 1972, will celebrate their 50 year anniversary with a special exhibition of works from their historic collection, as well as new art, beginning on Saturday.

Over the last 50 years, AMoA has collected iconic works from Georgia O’Keefe, Grace Hartigan, James Brooks, Luis Jimenez, Andy Warhol, Larry Bell and more.

“Achievement in Art: Celebrating 50 years of AMoA’s Collection” will highlight these iconic works, as well as artworks of significance to the region.

“The Amarillo Museum of Art’s collection is a diverse collection that reflects the interests and history of visual arts in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle region,” said Alex Gregory, Curator of Art. “Artworks range from watercolor paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe that were completed in Canyon, Texas, to Japanese woodblock prints from the early 19th century.”

The exhibition will be on display until March 27.

