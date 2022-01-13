Amarillo health experts reports 678 new cases, 1 death in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties today.

Today’s report lists 137 recoveries and one death.

The hospitalization rate has remained steady at 21 point 81 percent and the total active case count for Potter and Randall counties is six thousand 484 infected with the virus.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday, January 13, 2022. For the... Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.