Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips leading to homicide suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for tips leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old homicide suspect.

Niko Guerrero is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for homicide.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Guerrero’s location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an the increased reward of $500.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.