Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips leading to homicide suspect
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for tips leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old homicide suspect.
Niko Guerrero is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for homicide.
He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Guerrero’s location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an the increased reward of $500.
