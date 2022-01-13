AISD District 3-5A Hoops: Amarillo High prepares for Plainview, PD set to face Randall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District 3-5A boys tipoff district play on Friday while the girls are already two games deep. The Amarillo High Sandies are both ranked in the top top in the TABC polls. Palo Duro Dons are using speed to win games while the Lady Dons are rebuilding.

Friday Games:

Amarillo High girls and boys host Plainview. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Boys follow girls game. Lady Sandies HC Jeff Williams will celebrate his 600th win between the two games.

Palo Duro boys and girls host Randall starting at 6 p.m.

