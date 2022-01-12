WT’s Center for the Study of the American West receives more than 100k grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT’s Center for the Study of the American West received a gift from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund a program highlighting Mexican American contributions to the region.

CSAW was granted $148,728 to fund it’s “Forgotten Frontera: The Mexican American Southern Plains” initiative.

“This initiative responds to the lack of recognition of the unique Mexican American presence in our region,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director, Regents Professor of History and Vincent-Haley Professor of Western Studies. “Through Forgotten Frontera, we will make these histories visible and accessible to our students, faculty and communities. That’s especially important at WT, which has been a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, now boasting a population of about 30 percent Hispanic students.”

The project begin in 2018 as a series of community conversations.

WT said CSAW recognized the need for a broader program to address a decline in interest in the humanities and Spanish language studies, including among Mexican American students.

The project will emphasize the contributions of Mexican Americans and make them relevant to student.

“Forgotten Frontera” hopes to revitalize humanities education by increasing course offerings and aligning itself with CSAW’s student internship program.

Initiatives will be overseen by CSAW’s newly formed Frontera Group, led by Hunt; Dr. Lisa Garza, professor of sociology; and Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer.

