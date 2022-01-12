Who's Hiring?
Wednesday’s Forecast: Sunny, light winds, and Mild

Hump Day Forecast
Hump Day Forecast(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today is going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and light winds. Highs will be above average into the low 60s. Winds will be from the NW at 5-15mph with plentiful sunshine! We’ll continue with a quiet weather pattern the next couple days with sunny skies and light winds. The pattern will change Friday afternoon as a powerful cold front comes in bringing gusty winds and much colder temperatures for the weekend... You’ll want to stay tuned!

