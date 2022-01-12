‘Toddler Tracks’ storytime event at Wildcat Bluff Friday
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff will host a nature-themed storytime event for kids age five and under on Friday.
Toddler Tracks will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and includes storytime, a craft and a nature walk on Libb’s Trail.
Families are asked to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.
The event is included with admission and free for members.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.