‘Toddler Tracks’ storytime event at Wildcat Bluff Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff will host a nature-themed storytime event for kids age five and under on Friday.

Toddler Tracks will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and includes storytime, a craft and a nature walk on Libb’s Trail.

Families are asked to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.

The event is included with admission and free for members.

