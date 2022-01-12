Who's Hiring?
Renovations start for new Wellington State Bank Cybersecurity lab at WT

West Texas A&M University, Canyon
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Renovations are beginning on the new Wellington State Bank Cybersecurity Lab in WT’s Classroom Center following a $100,000 gift from the bank.

“We appreciate the generous donation and the collaborative effort with Wellington State Bank represented by these scholarships and the naming of the newly established lab,” Abdullat said. “The lab will allow our faculty to perform research in this cutting-edge field. The scholarship will enable our students to pursue their academic education and make a huge difference in achieving their goals.”

The gift also provides two scholarship endowments for students majoring in business or agricultural business and economics who plan to enter the banking profession.

“We are very grateful for the partnership with Wellington State Bank in providing scholarships to students studying business and agriculture,” said Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. “This scholarship helps deserving students reach their goals and become productive contributors to society upon graduation.”

